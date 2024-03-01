Training Report: Return of the King for Bayern Munich?; SC Freiburg motivated for Bayern showdown; and MORE!

While he will not be ready for Friday’s Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is making progress with his rehab efforts and could be ready to go in the coming weeks if things break right. Coman has been out since January 28th with a ligament tear.

Coman, who missed three days and one game with muscular problems back in September and 20 days and two games due to a torn muscle fiber back in December and January, has had some serious bad luck with injuries (again) this season.

However, things are going well as he works to return from his latest ailment:

Kingsley Coman takes time for fans as he leaves Säbener Straße. The Frenchman trained individually in the morning. The rehab is going well and Coman wants to train and play with the team again during March. @SkySportDE

Streich says his boys are motivated

SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich always understands the magnitude of squaring off with Bayern Munich.

“In the media it’s the end of the world when Bayern don’t win two games in a row. They won their last game against Leipzig and will try to beat us tomorrow. We’ll do everything to make it as difficult as possible for them, we have to find our moments and show an extraordinary performance. The boys are very motivated, we have nothing to lose. Bayern will be strong and we have to be very strong, too,” Streich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

SC Freiburg has been scuffling in the league of late, but did advance to the next round of the Europa League. Surely, Streich’s squad will want to establish some momentum heading into such a key part of the season.

