SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It feels weird to look at the table and see Bayern Munich in second place at the beginning of March. Normally, you'd expect them to be eight points clear by this point, not eight points behind.

For a lot of these players, winning the league has always been a given. On the current squad, only Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller remember what it was like to not win a Bundesliga title every year. In fact, aside from the aforementioned duo and Harry Kane, it's doubtful that any of the players who will start today's game versus Freiburg know what it means to go trophyless. This is a test for those players who may have taken things for granted. Maybe it's time for then to step up.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Time: 9 pm local time, 3 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. Use the on-screen “Refresh comments” button to periodically load new comments. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.