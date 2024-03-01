Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not feeling any less pressure ahead of killer SC Freiburg, Lazio set of matches

Like everyone else, Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel can see that SC Freiburg has had its struggles in the Bundesliga of late.

Despite downing Lens 3-2 on aggregate in the Europa League, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are scuffling in its domestic league. SC Freiburg has one draw and four losses in its last five league Bundesliga matches.

Still, Tuchel is not ready to assume his own squad will have an easy time in the Black Forest.

“They are very flexible, very variable and play very intensively. They have (Ritsu) Doan on the right who is very strong at dribbling — (Vincenzo) Grifo on the left tries to be dangerous with crosses. They’re tactically very flexible. They also use a lot of long balls with up to seven offensive players. We need answers, we will prepare the team for that. In Freiburg it is always emotional. We have to find solutions.”

However, Tuchel also knows that this match is the precursor for what ultimately is a game that holds much more importance — Tuesday’s Champions League showdown with Lazio, who already holds 1-0 advantage by winning the first game of the tie.

“The match takes place before Lazio. It’s a completely different match. The best preparation for one match is a successful performance. We have to take it up a notch. We managed a little uptick against Leipzig, which has given us energy. I’m confident we’ll win tomorrow, but it’ll only happen with full focus. It’s always difficult in Freiburg,” Tuchel said.

With the stakes so high, Tuchel is not feeling any less pressure just because of the recent news that he would be leaving the club after the season. It all still matters to the head coach.

“It’s not less pressure, the pressure comes from within, I put it on myself. You know that you work at the highest level. I expect myself to withstand it. It’s about the here and now, the training and The meeting is the next steps. Of course we’re trying to win every game and achieve our goals. We know our situation in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. We have to do everything we can tomorrow and deliver it. All our energy has to go there.”

