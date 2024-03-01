 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show is LIVE! Check it out...now!

Filed under:

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to...Newcastle United?

Could the former Bayern Munich man return to club football so soon?

By zippy86
/ new
UEFA EURO 2024 Final Tournament Draw Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich and current Germany men’s national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is preparing his squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament — but that is not stopping speculation over his long-term future.

At 36, Nagelsmann is already one of the game’s most well-regarded young coaches and it is thought that he will not remain in the national team job for long. Could a club — even Bayern Munich, who sacked him just a year ago — come calling as soon as this summer?

According to a report from Sport Bild, that club may just be the Premier League’s Newcastle United.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Exclusive: @NUFC is interested in Julian Nagelsmann (36) for summer

❇️ The German National coach has not decided yet if he want to Return to a Club or sign a new contract❇️ Nagelsmann is in the same agency like Newcastle‘s Fabian Schär

#EnglischeWoche @BILD_Sport @altobelli13

The Magpies are well-resourced and coming off a fourth-placed finish in 2022/23, but the added weight of a Champions League campaign has proven to be a lot to bear. Newcastle currently languishes mid-table in the Premier League this season, leaving manager Eddie Howe in a precarious position.

If Nagelsmann ends up in England next year, could he be tipping any of his former Bayern players to join him there?

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works