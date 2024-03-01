Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to...Newcastle United?

Former Bayern Munich and current Germany men’s national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is preparing his squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament — but that is not stopping speculation over his long-term future.

At 36, Nagelsmann is already one of the game’s most well-regarded young coaches and it is thought that he will not remain in the national team job for long. Could a club — even Bayern Munich, who sacked him just a year ago — come calling as soon as this summer?

According to a report from Sport Bild, that club may just be the Premier League’s Newcastle United.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Exclusive: @NUFC is interested in Julian Nagelsmann (36) for summer ❇️ The German National coach has not decided yet if he want to Return to a Club or sign a new contract❇️ Nagelsmann is in the same agency like Newcastle‘s Fabian Schär #EnglischeWoche @BILD_Sport @altobelli13

The Magpies are well-resourced and coming off a fourth-placed finish in 2022/23, but the added weight of a Champions League campaign has proven to be a lot to bear. Newcastle currently languishes mid-table in the Premier League this season, leaving manager Eddie Howe in a precarious position.

If Nagelsmann ends up in England next year, could he be tipping any of his former Bayern players to join him there?