Bayern Munich bosses comment on Alphonso Davies situation

Bayern Munich is not giving up on star left-back Alphonso Davies yet.

The 23-year-old Canadian international has become a star in the Bavarian ranks and holds down the left-back position. However, since the sacking of the sporting director who brought him here — Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was let go at the end of the previous season — Davies has gone from on the verge of extension to on the verge of exit.

The Bayern bosses are not ruling anything out — as reported in Sport Bild, with their comments captured via @iMiaSanMia.

“He is a player who has developed excellently on the left side thanks to his pace and character. We are in talks with his agent. Now Max will get involved. It depends on how Max and Christoph see the future,” club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

“Jan-Christian and Christoph have had discussions,” added new board member for sport Max Eberl, referring to communications with Davies’ representatives. “I will try to continue the conversation. No club wants to lose players for free. I have to see how the situation is.”

Reading between the lines: it still does not look. Davies is said to have an agreement with Real Madrid already — who, given that Davies is entering the last year of his contract, do not seem to want to buy high — and the Bayern bosses appear to be worried about losing him on a free.