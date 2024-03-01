Bayern Munich CEO’s tough message to players after Thomas Tuchel sacking

Bayern Munich is changing head coach yet again.

And so it is time for the club to set the tone and pitch this new era — and the reasons for ushering it in — to players and fan base alike.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen’s message to the players was captured by Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia.

“I told the players emphatically that their personal interests have to come second to the interests of the club and the team,” Dreesen is reported to have said. “The most important thing is FC Bayern. The players must now bring the quality onto the pitch that they undoubtedly have and they must feel touched in the honor.”

His comments echoed his statement on the coaching change to come in which he called on the squad to “achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga” and warning that he will “hold the team accountable in this regard.”

Thomas Tuchel, the man who will be in charge of coaching these games, can be relaxed. He can’t be fired a second time — though he may be dismissed sooner. The players, though, will have to prove their mettle in the time remaining on the season.