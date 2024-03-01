Weekend Warm-up: Futures of Bayern Munich stars Leon Goretzka and Matthijs de Ligt likely tied to coaching decision; Bundesliga predictions; Throwing it back to George Thorogood; Talking Curb Your Enthusiasm; and MORE!

People can (and have) said a lot of things about Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, but he is nothing if not persistent.

While his performances on the pitch have been bemoaned by a vocal segment of the Bayern Munich fanbase, the 29-year-old has actually fought hard to have a decent individual season in the midst of what has been a trainwreck for the squad overall.

None of that matters to member of a rowdy fanbase, who have sought out a small group of players to blame for this campaign’s shortcomings. Why some players get a free pass, while others bear the burden of the season’s failures is a little puzzling at times, but Goretzka has been one of those who has drawn the ire of many.

For Goretzka, though, the midfielder has dealt with a coach who did not want him (at all) and the toxic world of social media with aplomb so far this season. For a player under that much fire, he did not wilt.

The Germany international does not want to leave Bavaria despite all of the heat he has taken, but what happens with his future will likely be determined by whoever Bayern Munich hires as its next coach.

If that person does not want Goretzka, Juventus would be willing to give him a new home per Sport Bild journalists Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Juventus are interested in Leon Goretzka. The player, meanwhile, is currently not really considering a move. Goretzka did not have the best of relationships with Thomas Tuchel and is now waiting to see who the new coach will be and how the cooperation will be. A decision will not be made before the new coach is appointed.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt is in a similar position to Goretzka (only without all of the criticism being thrown his way):

Matthijs de Ligt loves Bayern and would like to be a leader at the club in the future. However due to his complicated situation under Tuchel, the Dutchman was considering leaving had the coach stayed beyond the summer. Now with Tuchel gone, De Ligt is waiting to see who the new coach will be - the chances are good that he will stay.

The changing of the guard in the Bayern Munich front office has created some uncertainty for many players on the roster aside of just Goretzka and De Ligt. While some fans are yearning for a squad overhaul, replacing some of the outgoing players could prove to be difficult.

For Goretzka and De Ligt, though, the next few weeks could be very key.

Will they stay? Will the next coach want them to? Goretzka and De Ligt will not be the only players in that position. So much of what lies ahead for 2023/24 will fall on the shoulders of Max Eberl and whoever the club hires as its next coach.

One cautionary note, though — just because a player is new or fresh does not mean they will succeed. In recent years, Bayern Munich has proven to be a hard place to play for some players. The everyday pressure far exceeds what many experience elsewhere. When the club finds players who embrace that setting, it should warrant a little bit longer of a leash — especially under a coach who actually wants them.

Remember, Tuchel had no use for other players like Thomas Müller and Noussair Mazraoui, too.

At this time, however, the masses are calling for change and the club could follow suit.

Should Bayern Munich let Goretzka and De Ligt go this summer?

Poll Should Bayern Munich let Leon Goretzka and Matthijs De Ligt go this summer? Yes - let them both go!

Just Goretzka.

Just De Ligt.

No - keep them both! vote view results 0% Yes - let them both go! (0 votes)

0% Just Goretzka. (0 votes)

0% Just De Ligt. (0 votes)

0% No - keep them both! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 34

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

Coaches coming in...players going out...other players coming in? There are no shortage of topics to discuss, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Like many of us have expected, Alphonso Davies seems set for Real Madrid. Is Andy Robertson the answer for a replacement?

Max Eberl’s hiring at Bayern Munich has gone official...now what?

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC appear headed for a showdown on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Why is there so much hate toward Hansi Flick these days?

Breaking down the recent reports that Julian Nagelsmann has identified his team leaders and which players might get left home. This sounds like history repeating itself in some ways...let’s discuss.

Some quick thoughts on the most recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Song of the Week: “It Wasn’t Me” by George Thorogood and The Destroyers

One of my favorite covers, “It Wasn’t Me” was taken on by George Thorogood and The Destroyers. A remake of the Chuck Berry original, Thorogood did it justice.

Released in the 1978/79 time period, this almost assuredly predates most of you (hell, I was still probably staggering, trying to walk and mumbling nonsense...wait a second, I haven’t changed much have I?).

Anyway, enjoy:

I actually have a lot of Thorogood on my playlist, so I’ll fire up the Delaware native every once in a while.

Drop some of you favorite covers in the comments...I always love getting some new ones to check out — or some forgotten ones to remember.

Entertainment Rundown

Curb Your Enthusiasm — Season 12, Episode 4

I have to say, this was just a terrific episode. I laughed out loud multiple times and it made me think back to so many terrifically done Curb episode:

What a start to the episode...the “disgruntled” letter was hilarious and a perfect start.

Immediately, the plot shifted to a breakfast/lunch involving Larry, Jeff, Suzy, and Irma and it was vintage Curb with each and every line and interaction.

Larry being called an “a$$hole” by an anonymous source was another gem. This episode brought in the best of what we have all come to love about Curb.

“Look at Ms. Perfect helping the lepers”...haha.

Will Geist was really good in the role he had.

I just laughed repeatedly throughout the episode. I loved it.

The couple’s counseling portion was another classic part of the episode.

“Longball Larry”...again, the episode tied everything into together so nicely.

Leon’s trip to the urologist..I just didn’t stop laughing. The thin walls in between the doctor’s offices was just chef’s kiss .

. I thought how the “disgruntled” storyline came together was perfect.

Everything was the perfect convergence of all the plotlines going on through the episode. Just a classic, classic episode of Curb.

Sadly, the episode also dropped on a week where Richard Lewis passed away. A staple character on Curb, Lewis was always a top notch accomplice for Larry.

Rating: 5.00/5.00

The Boys

As you might know, I am a massive fan of The Boys, so the news that the next season will start up on June 13th was well-received (excuse the NSFW tweet):

Break out the fuckin confetti pic.twitter.com/HEWZLxsyL9 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 22, 2024

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich got a win under its belt last week against RB Leipzig, but now the focus turns to a Friday match-up at SC Freiburg.

The short week on the road against an opponent who has shown a knack for frustrating Bayern Munich at times could be a big ask for the Bavarians, but there is no room for error.

If Bayern Munich wants to retain any sliver of hope for winning the league, it cannot afford to slip up. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team stands in the table.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team.

A look at the recent developments at Bayern Munich.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

Another week, another game that Bayern Munich desperately needs to win. The Bavarians are banged up and tired — and will be without Leroy Sané, who was such an integral figure earlier this season, before trailing off in a massive way since mid-November.

Regardless, there are no excuses. There is no room for error. Bayern Munich needs to travel to the Black Forest and get three points. If they do not, the Bundesliga title chase is likely officially over.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 0-3 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

VfL Bochum 0-3 RB Leipzig

SV Darmstadt 98 1-1 FC Augsburg

Heidenheim 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 05 0-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Union Berlin 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Wolfsburg 1-1 VfB Stuttgart

FC Köln 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim 2-1 Werder Bremen

Bonus Champions League Prediction

After facing off with SC Freiburg, Bayern Munich will host Lazio in a match that could determine if Thomas Tuchel remains in charge for the rest of the season.

With an eight-point gap between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen (as of now) in the Bundesliga, a shocking elimination from the Champions League might be tough for the Bavarians to stomach.

Will it happen?

Eh...even though Lazio showed it was no slouch in the first meeting, that match seemed to be more of a product of Bayern Munich’s collective unraveling under Tuchel than Lazio actually being the better team.

Bayern Munich knows the stakes. It is a proud team. It will be the home side.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Lazio

Prediction Records

I am so bad right now, I actually messed up my total last week to make myself look even worse than I have been.

It has been that kind of season...