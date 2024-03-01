It was not always easy for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane

When you look at Bayern Munich star Harry Kane’s career, it is easy to think that he is talented that he never had to overcome any adversity.

Kane will tell you that is just not true. The Englishman’s career was built on hard work and fighting to prove himself.

“When I was younger, being released from one club and having setbacks like that, and then when I was an older teenager, 17, 18, going out on loan, living on my own for the first time, things not going so well at some of those loans, that’s when I look back,” Kane told BBC Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I had to show a lot of strength, a lot of self-belief, a lot of resilience in those moments. I was lucky to have a good family around me, a good girlfriend at the time who’s my wife now, so I was able to get things off my chest and that allowed me to focus on what I needed to do, work harder and ultimately turn into the player I am now.”

Kane knows that his story is unique, but also feels like it is important for others who might be in that situation to understand just how vital focus and perseverance are to an athlete’s journey.

“Everyone goes through different moments in their life, ups and downs, it’s just when you have those downs you don’t let things get carried away, you have to know or learn things to do to help you in those moments,” Kane said.