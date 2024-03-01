AIK Solna exec talks Jonah Kusi-Asare’s move to Bayern Munich

Last week, Bayern Munich inked youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK Solna and the Swedish club’s sporting director gave some insight on what kind of player fans can expect.

“A lot of clubs were interested, but from quite early on, I understood from the player who his preference was. Bayern were very determined, so they were the only club we properly negotiated with. We spoke to about 10 clubs, from Belgium, the Netherlands, England, and Germany. Now he’s at Bayern Munich, it’s up to him,” AIK Solna sporting director Thomas Berntsen told The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He has the whole package. He’s fast, he’s strong, he’s tall, he can play with both feet. The way he drops deep — he’s talented in the way he understands the game.

“We would have liked to see him develop at AIK, but the situation at the club and the player’s willingness to explore this adventure led to Bayern’s bid being accepted.”

Kusi-Asare is working with the campus teams at the moment, but could eventually train with the first team if he progresses with his development. His pathway forward will certainly be something that Bayern Munich fans are attentive to.