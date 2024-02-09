Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso ready to square off with old friends at Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso is at the helm of Bundesliga league leader Bayer Leverkusen and is not shying away from acknowledging just how massive of a match will take place between the two teams on Saturday.

“It’s a big game tomorrow. Playing against Bayern at home is always a big game, they’re the toughest opponents. We need an almost perfect performance to have a good chance. As always we want to play with our ideas and we’ve prepared for that,” Alonso said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We expect a very tough opponent, both collectively and individually, the quality is at the highest level. They’re the champions. Tomorrow we expect an intensive, emotional game with high quality. It’s a big challenge but we’re ready. Hopefully we’ll play a good game.”

Alonso, who was no stranger to playing in intense games during his career, insists that he is not feeling the pressure ahead of the match.

“It’s okay, I have no problem with that. For me it’s a big opportunity to play such a top game in this position. There’s pressure, but as normal. It’s not the end - there are many games left in the season. We want to keep this energy, enjoy the game, fight and be competitive. What’s in the media is not a problem for me”

One of Bayer Leverkusen’s main objectives will be to slow down Bayern Munich star striker Harry Kane. Alonso, however, knows Bayern Munich is far more than just a one-man wrecking crew.

“Harry Kane is of course a top, top striker. Everyone knows the numbers and how many goals he’s scored. We have to play well with and off the ball, but it’s not only about Harry Kane. We need a good collective performance and a good balance, be aggressive and defend as a team. That’s our idea,” said Alonso.

In the end, Alonso is happy to be in this exact spot.

“We have enough push from our motivation and our fans. It’s a top game, both teams are in a good position. The season is still long, but tomorrow is a very important game. We’re in a good moment and want to continue,” Alonso remarked.

