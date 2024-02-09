Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge officially resigns from UEFA

It was only in 2021 that former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge joined the UEFA executive committee. As UEFA was sent reeling by the surprising attempted formation of the infamous Super League, with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid spearheading the charge, there was also large overture in the UEFA executive committee. After the dust cleared and the Super League had been shot down within a few days, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge joined the UEFA executive committee.

Yet now that is already over. Less than 3 years later, Rummenigge’s sudden resignation from UEFA has been made official, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. Perhaps it has something to do with having recently rejoined Bayern? It is difficult to say.

His co-workers also offered some rather dramatic comments that make it sound, for some reason, like the guy had just passed away. Take a look. UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said this: “Kalle, you are the one in football who impressed me the most - as a player, as a person, as a leader, as a charismatic. What you did, you did for the good of football. Football loves you.”

FIFA president Giannini Infantino’s message sounded even more like a eulogy, though. “He was my idol when he was a player. Thank you for everything you did for football.”

The question is, what will the very much still alive Rummenigge do now? His time at Bayern was meant to have ended, yet he was drafted back in the summer as part of an emergency task force after Bayern sacked Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić from the board. With Jan-Christian Dreesen CEO now and Max Eberl arriving in March, does Rummenigge want to stay on with the Bavarian giants or will he finally settle for retirement? Considering his work ethic, even if he leaves Bayern, he’ll probably find something else to do.