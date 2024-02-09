Report: Bayern Munich seeks to rekindle old flame with Adrien Rabiot

On more than one occasion in recent years, Bayern Munich has been linked to Adrien Rabiot.

A midfielder for Juventus, Rabiot had a reputation as being a petulant momma’s boy back in his younger days. However, at 28-years-old, the Frenchman has developed into a consistently strong performer in Serie A — without the bad attitude that he was once known for.

Given its desire to add another midfielder into the mix for next season, Bayern Munich is reportedly kicking the tires on Rabiot, who will be a free agent this summer, per Bild reporters Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Rabiot is not a holding or defensive midfielder, but Bayern Munich is allegedly interested anyway:

Bayern have Adrien Rabiot on their list. The Frenchman is a very interesting option for the club as a free agent and was discussed at Bayern back under Hasan Salihamidžić, even though his profile is not exactly that of a holding midfielder.

An acquisition of Rabiot would almost assuredly signal an exit for Joshua Kimmich or Leon Goretzka, so it would be interesting to see how any potential pursuit of this free transfer would affect the roster during the summer.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s transfer interests? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show on Spotify or below: