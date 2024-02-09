Bayern Munich would be “an important part of the Super League”

Just when you thought the Super League had disappeared into the football vortex, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta popped up like Punxsutawney Phil to say there would be at least six more months of discussion on the topic last weekend.

While most clubs have refuted the claim, Super League CEO Bernd Reichart (a better paid position than fantasy football league commissioner...we’ll give him that) spoke out about Bayern Munich’s importance to a potential Super League arrangement.

“It depends on every top European club – and Bayern are definitely one of them. The German record champions would of course be an important part of the Super League,” Reichart told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “You have to ask FC Bayern (about joining the Super League). It is interesting that the statements that have been made so far have actually always referred to the old Super League and its model from April 2021. That has now changed and developed.

“The proposal from back then received a lot of criticism for the fact that there was permanent members. There is no such thing in our new proposal. We propose a competition that is open, meritocratic and exciting for fans from the first to the last matchday.”

Can anyone see Bayern Munich joining the latest iteration of the Super League project?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the massive match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga? Well...check out Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show to get our takes on how this one will play out on Spotify or below: