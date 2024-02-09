 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is LIVE! Get our takes on the massive match-up between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen...NOW!

Filed under:

Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer works out individually; Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae train with team; Serge Gnabry, Konrad Laimer work out; Kimmich turns 29; and MORE!

Will Manuel Neuer be ready for Saturday?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

As Bayern Munich prepares to square off with Bayer Leverkusen, a lot of the focus for fans has been on the health status of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Neuer has been battling a knee issue all week, but was seen on the training ground earlier today doing some jogging, among other activities. However, Neuer could not participate in team training:

.@Manuel_Neuer is back in running training! The @FCBayern keeper can jog – with tape on his left knee (capsule problems). No team training was possible today #FCBayern #FCB

Bild had addition information (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) regarding Neuer’s issue:

Manuel Neuer has a capsule problem in his left knee joint. He jogged for 20 minutes today at a decent pace while wearing a tape on his left knee. The plan for Neuer is to train with the team tomorrow, travel to Leverkusen and play on Saturday.

Also absent from team training was newcomer Bryan Zaragoza, who has missed almost all week. Zaragoza has been battling the flu. Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano were once again involved with team training, which should help bolster the squad for this weekend as well. Kim Min-jae also took part in the team training (please note the tweet below references team training attendance, which is why Neuer is listed as not being there):

Training @FCBayern again today without @Manuel_Neuer and Bryan #Zaragoza ! But Minjae #Kim is there as well as #Kimmich and #Upamecano ! #FCBayern #FCB

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), both Kimmich and Upamecano want to play on Saturday:

Joshua Kimmich wants to take the risk and make his comeback on Saturday against Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Dayot Upamecano wants to return to the squad on Saturday after his muscle injury.

Gnabry, Laimer making strides

Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer are both back and working out in an effort to get fully healthy:

Serge Gnabry continues to train individually with the ball. Konrad Laimer also completed his first rounds before him. #FCBayern

Some random training shots:

Kimmich turns 29

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich turned 29 today as well:

Happy 29. Birthday,Joshua!

⚪ Get - % on all #Kimmich products today with the code “ “ ➡️ https://fc.bayern/BDAY-JoshuaKimmich

#MiaSanMia #FCBayern

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 13 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works