Bayern Munich hoping to brew up “more Thomas Müllers”

Bayern Munich has enjoyed one of the greatest stories in modern sports.

In an era where a one-club man is becoming a thing of the past, Thomas Müller has embodied the Bavarian spirit for a generation of triumphs for club and country. Now aged 35, the Raumdeuter has been at Bayern since he was a preteen — first joining in the year 2000.

And #25 has a contract through ‘25, making his career truly one for the ages.

What’s next for the German Rekordmeister? Well, legendary club boss Uli Hoeneß wants to cultivate more Müllers to help carry this Bayern spirit into the future. As covered in Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

For Uli Hoeneß, one of the most important factors for Bayern’s future is to have ‘more Thomas Müllers’, more homegrown talents making it to the first team in the coming years. Therefore, Hoeneß is very interested in the work being done at the Campus. In addition, he was actively involved in the talks regarding the Red&Gold Football project, the joint venture between FC Bayern and LAFC to discover talent from all over the world. Aleksandar Pavlović, in whom the club and Hoeneß have high hopes, is represented by Uli’s brother Dieter Hoeneß

Certainly the emergence of the 19-year-old Pavlović this season has been a bright mark for the FC Bayern campus. Other exciting youth prospects — from Paul Wanner to Frans Krätzig — are in the mix, too.

As FC Barcelona showed, an academy that churns out talent can be a huge asset to a football club. Can the Bavarians not only do this, but duplicate their feat with that lanky kid that broke through and won everything, all those years ago?