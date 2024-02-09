Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel geared up for showdown with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich will face off with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in what could be the match that decides the Bundesliga title.

Sure, there is still plenty of time to go during the 2023/24 campaign, but a victory for either side in this tilt will go a long way in deciding who ultimately will wear the league crown.

For Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel, he just wants his team to focus on itself.

“We have everything in our hands so we have to focus on ourselves. Leverkusen have a good team and are playing very well so I’m not surprised. The season is still long,” Tuchel recently said when asked about the Bundesliga title race (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sporting director Christoph Freund is looking forward to the match.

“I’m very happy with our points haul so far. We can only look at ourselves and the next games. We want to be at the top in the end,” Freund told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel has some uncertainty over the availability on a few players and will also have some key lineup decisions to make. This is a game that will be decided both on the field and in the coaching box as Tuche and his counterpart, Xabi Alonso, will both have to push the right buttons with their respective squad selections.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the massive match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga? Well...check out Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show to get our takes on how this one will play out on Spotify or below: