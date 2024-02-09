Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané on the perception around his body language

It is a topic Bayern Munich superstar Leroy Sané can never seem to shake.

Defenders? Easy to leave in the dust. But the nagging perception that he is a frequent source of on-field negativity? That has followed Sané around throughout his Bayern career, whether from media pundits or even his own teammates. No matter the heights he hits, it appears he is always one bad performance away from being accused of putting on the pouting face.

The 28-year-old addressed the issue back in an interview for Bild.

“I understand that someone from the outside can misunderstand that. I’m not deliberately doing anything special on the pitch regarding body language,” Sané explained then (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Sometimes I’m angry at myself. I want to solve situations perfectly, and it annoys me when it doesn’t work. I know sometimes it doesn’t look good, but anyone who knows me knows it’s about the success of the team and the expectations I have of myself.”

It didn’t take long for the topic to crop up yet again after that. Sané’s mood was most recently the topic again after Bayern’s 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen on January 21st, when he stayed on the field but appeared frustrated at head coach Thomas Tuchel’s tactical changes in the second half.

But neither coach nor player appears to have genuine problems with one another, and Sané is still flying high overall this season — his clear best in a Bayern jersey to date. Just what will it take for the boo birds to settle down?