Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sees golden opportunity for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Among the many people eagerly anticipating Bayern Munich’s match this weekend against Bayer Leverkusen is club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Leverkusen are top with a two-point lead. We have to try to win the game and definitely shouldn’t lose. Leverkusen has played an incredibly stable and confident season so far, coupled with attractive football. I’m expecting a difficult game, but FC Bayern are known for being ready in such games,” Rummenigge told Abendzeitung Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’ve always been second the whole season, sometimes four points behind — now we can even take the lead in the table with a win on Saturday. That would be an important signal for us — but also for the entire Bundesliga that we are aiming for the 12th title in a row.”

Rummenigge clearly has respect for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who had a stint with Bayern Munich during his playing career.

“His development doesn’t surprise me in any way. I wanted to get him as an assistant coach (in 2018/19), but unfortunately that didn’t work out back then. Even as a player, he was the conductor on the pitch and impressed with his high level of intelligence and discipline,” Rummenigge said. “He worked under the best coaches, from Jupp Heynckes to Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. I can only take my hat off to what he has done at Bayer. You have to remember that when he came, they were second to last. Now they are first with this attractive football.”

Attractive football could certainly be on the menu for Saturday, but do not be surprised if this devolves into a brawl as well. Whatever happened, fans will be on the edge of their seats.

