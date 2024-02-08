Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 31 — Tension builds for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen; What will Germany’s starting XI look like for the Euros?; Assessing the transfer rumors on Ronald Araújo and Leroy Sané; + MORE!

IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!

Okay, now that you have Europe cued up, you are officially ready for the massive Bundesliga tilt between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

If that is not enough, let’s do a little more talking about the match, plus a lot more on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

There is an excitement and tension building up for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Frans Krätzig set off for FK Austrian Wien.

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo could actually be legitimate, while Leroy Sané probably won’t be going to Liverpool.

Why the emergence of Aleksandar Pavlović matters.

Sky ran a fan poll to pick Germany’s starting XI...do you agree?

