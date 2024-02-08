Kit Leak: Bayern Munich’s away kit for 2024/25 leaked

Bayern Munich have had yet another kit leak for next season.

Footy Headlines, the top source for kit leaks has recently shown an early mockup of Bayern Munich’s away kit for the 2024/25 season. Although not final, the designs are a great indicator of what to expect for the official shirt.

It is reported that the 2024/25 away kit will have a black base with turquoise rust for the Bayern Munich logo and other accents on the kit. This of course pays tribute to the Bavarian statue’s colors. Although it doesn’t align with the typical palette for a Bayern kit, it appears anything goes with the designs in recent years.

Bayern's 2024/25 away kit will mainly be black (design not final). As a homage to the Bavaria statue, the crest comes with a unique turquoise rost design [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/DvKS8N8ys1 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 2, 2024

Bayern has seen purple, gold, and other unique color schemes in recent years but this is certainly the most creative. It is not a typical football shirt, but it makes aligns with Bayern’s recent attempts to pay homage to Bavarian culture such as the kit featuring the Bavarian alps.

