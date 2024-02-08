Michael Reschke breaks down Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Like many others, former Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke is psyched up about this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown between the Bavarians and Bayer Leverkusen.

“I expect a great game because both clubs are determined to win and have very high quality. I’m firmly convinced that we will see one of the best Bundesliga games in recent years. It’s important that both go for the win. Leverkusen have had a fantastic season so far, Bayern have at least had a stable, good season - apart from a few slip-ups,” Reschke told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The best teams in Germany at the moment, which are also among the top internationally, will face each other. Anything is possible.”

Reschke thinks there is a difference in how Bayern Munich has played Thomas Tuchel than the team functioned under some of the other coaches it has had in recent history.

“The self-confidence and ease with which Bayern dominated the league in the past cannot be seen at the moment. That was extreme during the time under Pep Guardiola, when all Bundesliga teams played with their backs to the wall [against Bayern],” said Reschke. “That’s no longer the case and there’s more focus on getting results. It’s a new and exciting quality, but not actually the one you expect from Bayern. It’s unusual for Bayern, but a great thing for the league because every match day promises excitement.”

Finally, Reschke had some thoughts on Max Eberl’s upcoming move to Bayern Munich.

“Eberl and (Christoph) Freund will determine, in consultation with Jan-Christian Dreesen, and certainly also with Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who will handle which tasks and priorities,” Reschke said. “We can only congratulate Bayern on this duo. I don’t see any problem at all for Christoph — on the contrary. The range of tasks he has had to cope with so far is overwhelming and he can look forward to support from Max. Max Eberl has proven at the highest level in the Bundesliga for years what class he has and how versatile he is. A logical and very smart solution for FC Bayern. And Max is also a really good guy and a Bavarian through and through.”

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: