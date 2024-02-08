Training Report: Good news — Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano return to practice; Bad news — Manuel Neuer, Bryan Zaragoza miss again; An update on Alphonso Davies; Who is playing left-back vs. Bayer Leverkusen?; and MORE!

When it comes to injury news, there is always a yin to a yang at Bayern Munich...always a child of light, followed by a child a of darkness...or in simpler terms, just bad with the with the good.

The good news for today? Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano returned to training. The bad news? Manuel Neuer and newcomer Bryan Zaragoza are both still out:

Gute Nachrichten für den #FCBayern: Joshua Kimmich und Dayot Upamecano sind zurück im Mannschaftstraining.



Schlechte Nachrichten für den #FCBayern: Manuel Neuer fehlt noch, genau wie Neuzugang Bryan Zaragoza. — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 7, 2024

Good news for the #FCBayern : Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are back in team training. Bad news for the #FCBayern : Manuel Neuer is still missing, as is new signing Bryan Zaragoza.

Abendzeitung’s Philipp Kessler detailed some of the measures that Kimmich underwent to get back on the pitch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER):

Kimmich also had regular physio sessions. In addition, cold and electricity therapy should accelerate the healing process. He continued to train his right upper body undeterred. According to experts, this also has positive effects on the muscles on the side that is being protected.

Of anyone, Neuer’s status ahead of Bayern Munich’s big match against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday will have fans waiting on the edge of their respective seats.

The plan for Neuer

According to Sky Sport journalist Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Neuer is taking things day-to-day:

As of Wednesday, Manuel Neuer (knee problems) was not in team training. It will be decided from day to day whether he can be there on Saturday or not. Neuer will decide for himself whether it makes sense for him to train now or not depending on how he feels and how his body reacts.

An update on the status of Davies

Bild has updated the status on Alphonso Davies, which now looks to be about two weeks away:

According to BILD, Davies will be out for at least two weeks. This means that after the Leverkusen clash, he will also miss the Champions League round of 16 first leg at Lazio.

Davies will be a welcomed presence back to the lineup when fully healthy.

Min-jae returns

After being eliminated by Jordan, South Korea center-back Kim Min-jae has made his return to Bayern Munich:

A new face at left-back?

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could roll out Noussair Mazraoui at left-back and Sach Boey at right-back this weekend:

Bayern’s training session today was behind closed doors, but Thomas Tuchel was heard shouting loudly to Noussair Mazraoui: ‘Stay on the left side’, which suggests that the Moroccan could start at left-back against Leverkusen on Saturday with Sacha Boey starting at right-back.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen match? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: