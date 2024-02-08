Jérôme Boateng speaks about his rejection from Bayern Munich

Jérôme Boateng was one of Bayern Munich and Germany’s key players during the 2010s. Boateng was an integral part of collecting much of Bayern’s silverware as well as Germany’s 2014 World Cup. However, Boateng found himself in Ligue 1 after poor form in Munich. When Bayern Munich was desperate for a defender in 2023, the German defender’s name was mentioned.

Boateng recently told Bild, “FC Bayern is always a matter of the heart for me. I’m incredibly grateful to the club for the chance they gave me to prove myself and keep myself fit. I will always be grateful to the club and will always remain a Bayern fan.”

When asked if he would play for Bayern Munich, Boateng says he thinks so. Boateng added, “If the decision was only Thomas Tuchel’s, I would be wearing the Bayern shirt today. He was the driving force behind my involvement in Munich and the opportunity to keep fit there. I can only thank him. But then it was said that the squad was well equipped enough. At least that’s what I was told.”

Many won’t be convinced that with that reasoning. The team was indeed not well equipped enough and it can be seen by Bayern’s push for defenders in the last two transfer windows. In fact, it seemed as though the team would sign Boateng if it were not for the outcry against he transfer due to the nasty allegations circulating the former Bayern player.