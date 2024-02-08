Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Sunderland youngster?; How much money is too much? Now we know; Bayern among clubs eying American phenom; Real Madrid to grab Leny Yoro?; Bayern scoping Argentinian winger?; and MORE!

According to reports out of England, Bayern Munich is taking a close look at Sunderland 16-year-old Chris Rigg.

Rigg, a central midfielder, is also scoped by Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Liverpool FC:

Is there transfer interest in Chris Rigg? To be brutally honest, and this isn’t what Sunderland fans will want to hear, but yes there is... and from just about every major club in Europe too. The Echo understands that Bayern Munich are keen as are Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. In truth, there probably isn’t a club in England and on the continent that wouldn’t take Rigg off Sunderland’s hands should an opportunity arise. For instance, Birmingham City, now under the stewardship of former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, the man who handed Rigg his first-team debut as a 15-year-old, have also shown an interest. Their new American owners have ambitions beyond their current Championship status. Why is Chris Rigg still at Sunderland with such serious interest elsewhere? Rigg signed a two-year scholarship deal at Sunderland last summer, which was seen as a major coup for the club amid interest from top-level clubs. At 16, Rigg is not yet eligible to sign professional terms and could, technically, move to another club if a fee was agreed between the two clubs. Sunderland would be compensated via a tribunal if Rigg was to leave at the end of his scholarship deal and move elsewhere.

At one point, Bayern Munich was linked to Manchester United center-back Raphaël Varane for a move last month. Now, though, it seems the Saudis are desperate to burn (literally and figuratively) some cash on the Frenchman:

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are ready to offer Manchester United defender Raphael Varane a contract worth £50m-a-year. The defender’s contract expires at the end of the season.

If you want to pay Varane that much, you are drunk or stupid or both.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen...it is finally that time.

If you were looking for a bigger match in the Bundesliga this season, you will not find it. The first place and second place teams are set to do battle in a match that will have a massive effect on the league standings.

Why wait any long to get talking on this one? Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

A look at where each team is in the table.

The multitude of subplots between these two teams.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation, plus why this week will present Thomas Tuchel with some very, very difficult decisions for his starting XI.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich. Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked to 14-year-old Philadelphia Union sensation Cavan Sullivan.

Sullivan is continuing to make a name for himself domestically in the United States, but his future might lie in Europe:

U.S. men’s national team teenage prospect Cavan Sullivan has been called into Philadelphia Union’s preseason training camp. The Union shared that 14-yer-old Cavan has joined his 19-year-old brother, Quinn, for MLS preseason tis week. The brotherly duo are among two of the most talented players in the Union’s system, but Cavan is dubbed one of the best young players in his age group across the world. Now, it’s looking like he could play a role with the first-team this campaign if this is a sign of progress.

If Real Madrid wants to grab Lille’s Lenny Yoro, it now knows exactly how much it will have to play:

Real Madrid have been told it will cost €60m to sign centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille this summer - a price that Los Blancos consider prohibitive.

So Bayern Munich won against Gladbach, and head into a critical week where the team will look to overturn the two point deficit on Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel has stumbled into a formula that works, but will he stick with it? And how will the winter signings impact the outcome of the season?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

A full roundup of the winter transfer window now that all the signings have been secured.

Did Bayern Munich panic buy because of injuries?

Has Thomas Tuchel found his best XI? Will he stick to it?

Is Leroy Sané back in a rut? Should Bayern Munich consider moving on from him in the summer?

Why does Thomas Tuchel refuse to choose his best XI?

Is Aleksandar Pavlović the future of the midfield position at Bayern Munich? What does this mean for Joshua Kimmich?

How will Tuchel tackle the game against Bayer Leverkusen? What is his coaching philosophy?

Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Nice are among the club competing for Argentinian winfer Matias Soule:

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Juventus winger Matias Soule. The Argentina Under-20 international joined Juve’s youth ranks from Velez Sarsfield in January 2020 and has gone on to make 21 appearances for the Bianconeri’s first-team over the last two seasons. However, his development has been given a major boost by a season-long loan spell with Frosinone. After moving to the Stadio Benito Stirpe in late August, Soule has gone on to score ten goals and provide two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions and that has reportedly sparked interest from a number of clubs across Europe. However, speaking earlier this season, the winger’s agent has already given an indication of how Juventus view the 20-year-old and the support he is receiving from his parent club during his loan spell with their Serie A rivals. He told TuttoMercatoWeb: “Just yesterday I spoke with Giovanni Manna, he and Tognozzi are very much behind the players on loan and are very happy with his performance. They know that he is a quality player and at Frosinone he manages to demonstrate it. At Juventus they follow him, they are behind him, they send continuous messages. Mati is a player much appreciated by Juventus. I am very proud of him, he is a champion. He always shows that he has something extra.” The same outlet have now reported Newcastle and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Brentford are all monitoring Soule’s progress and have watched the winger in action in recent weeks. Bayern Munich and French club Nice are also named as potential suitors for Soule, who was reportedly the subject of a £25m offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad during the January transfer window. The report also states Juventus are ready to offer the winger a new deal if they do not receive a bid of ‘at least £34m’ during the summer.

Related Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann trying out next striker

Tottenham Hotspur could be closing in on a deal for FC Barcelona’s Raphinha: