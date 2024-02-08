Bayern Munich star Harry Kane’s family adjusting to life in Germany

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane saw his family make the move to Germany from England.

The star striker thinks everything is going swimmingly so far.

“They’re in school now and have been skiing the last couple of weekends. Just having that has been great for them. We’ve met a few of the parents at school and made friends with teammates’ wives and kids. Slowly but surely it starts to feel like home. People ask what are the big differences, but a lot of the routine is pretty much the same. You miss friends you have at home or a golf course, but you soon learn about those things here and it becomes part of your home,” Kane has told The Guardian (as captured by Goal).

Kane indicated that he has not gone skiing, but that he wants to go...

Anyway, Kane did say that his family is really enjoying Germany, so much so that they will probably end up speaking the language before he does — even though he had a head start.

“They’re loving it. They’ll be speaking the language before me, too,” joked Kane.