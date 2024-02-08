Bayern Munich’s Sacha Boey dreams of a spot with the French national team

When Sacha Boey made the move from Galatasaray to Bayern Munich, the right-back instantly knew that his profile was about to blow up.

No disrespect to Galatasaray, but Bayern Munich’s global reach can provide a player much more exposure — especially when it comes to qualifying for a national team. For Boey, a spot with the French national team would be “a dream.”

“When you play for Bayern Munich, everyone watches the games. It’s up to me to perform. The French national team is a dream. Representing my country in a tournament would be huge,” Boey told Telefoot (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When Bayern calls, they don’t do it twice. It’s a dream come true for me to be here. It’s an opportunity for me to take a step forward in my career and as a person. I’m so glad to be here.”

Boey will be competing for time with Noussair Mazraoui for playing time at right-back, but he still should get enough of a chance for France to take a close look at him.