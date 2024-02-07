Napoli president admits they got scammed by Bayern Munich over Kim Min-jae’s transfer fee

So how much did Bayern Munich actually pay to sign Kim Min-jae from Napoli? A lot, right? Well, not exactly.

According Aurelio de Laurentiis, the player largely considered to be the best center-back in Serie A (and one of the best in the world at the time) moved for only forty-two million euros. Yep, that’s right. The quote comes directly from Fabrizio Romano himself:

Napoli president de Laurentiis: “The real fee we received from Bayern for Kim Min-jae is €42m, not €57m as reported on some media”.



“We knew that he was going to leave the club last summer, it was clear”. pic.twitter.com/Xna2O5sELq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2024

Of course, Germany media already reported that Kim’s release clause was somewhere in the range of 40-50m euros, so this isn’t that surprising. However, getting confirmation that Bayern Munich picked up one of the best defenders in the world for less than half the price of one Harry Maguire DOES feel good.

Kim, who has been away for the last few weeks, is set to return this week after South Korea got knocked out of the Asian Cup by Jordan in the semi-final. The 27-year-old defender did not take part in his team’s elimination, having been suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Since the Asia Cup doesn’t have a third place playoff game, Kim could be back in Munich in time for the decisive clash against Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday.

