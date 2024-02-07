 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane feeling the toughness and grind of the Bundesliga season

The Englishman has appreciated the German competition.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane wants to win trophies — and Saturday’s match against first-place Bayer Leverkusen will go a long way in determining whether or not that will happen.

For Kane, the level of play in the Germany’s top flight has impressed him.

“It’s hard to win [the Bundesliga] and this season is a prime example of that. People expect Bayern to win every season, just to go and deliver. But it’s been a tough season so far, there’s a long way to go and it’s not been easy,” Kane told The Guardian (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The Champions League is tough, we’ve got Lazio next round. You look at it, it’s probably wide open. I wouldn’t say there’s a clear frontrunner but there’s an expectation to go and win it. It’s different but I enjoy the feeling of competing for titles. We’re in a good title race this season and hopefully in the end, we’ll be on top.”

Kane, maybe more than any other player, probably feels the pressure of Bayern Munich’s situation, but the reality — at least of this season — is that the Bundesliga title race is right there with La Liga, the Premier League, and Serie A among the most tightly-contested leagues in all of Europe.

