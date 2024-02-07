Could this be the first season that most of Bayern Munich’s roster experiences going trophy-less in the Bundesliga?

What has been the constant at Bayern Munich, even through the tenures of Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jupp Heynckes (his last stop), Niko Kovač, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, and Thomas Tuchel?

Your first reaction might be to say the presence of Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer? But aside of the players themselves, it has been that the Bavarians have not stopped winning the Bundesliga.

In fact, aside of the players who joined the team from last summer moving forward, only Müller and Neuer have experienced not winning the Bundesliga while playing for Bayern Munich.

“We have known success and we need to keep this motivation going in order to avoid the feeling of not being champions. That feeling is deeply present in me and I don’t want to experience it again,” Neuer told Bundesliga.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As of now, Neuer’s own status for the match this weekend against first-place Bayer Leverkusen is in doubt. If Bayern Munich wants to keep its Bundesliga title streak going, his presence will go a long way in helping Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, and the other newcomers for this season — eventually — get to experience the joy of winning Germany’s first division.