Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich continues its quest to chase down Bayer Leverkusen and will travel to BayArena for the biggest match of the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern Munich is still banged up, but could get a few of its multitude of injured players back in time for the match. All of that, however, could leave Thomas Tuchel to make some difficult choices.

At least now, however, the Bavarians are coming off of a win as they head into an absolutely vital match. As for Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso’s side will have to rally after a midweek win over VfB-Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal. Both teams are likely a bit weary.

Something tell us that Alonso will not have any trouble getting his boys revved up for this tilt.

