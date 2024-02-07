 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest podcast episode is live! Listen to INNN and Schnitzel discuss Bayern's best starting XI, Sané's scoring problems, the rise of Aleksandar Pavlović, a look at the upcoming Leverkusen game, and MORE!

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Leverkusen right here!

Contributors: zippy86 and TomAdams71
Bayern Munich continues its quest to chase down Bayer Leverkusen and will travel to BayArena for the biggest match of the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern Munich is still banged up, but could get a few of its multitude of injured players back in time for the match. All of that, however, could leave Thomas Tuchel to make some difficult choices.

At least now, however, the Bavarians are coming off of a win as they head into an absolutely vital match. As for Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso’s side will have to rally after a midweek win over VfB-Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal. Both teams are likely a bit weary.

Something tell us that Alonso will not have any trouble getting his boys revved up for this tilt.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Feb 7, 2024, 1:30am CET

