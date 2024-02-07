 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest podcast episode is live! Listen to INNN and Schnitzel discuss Bayern's best starting XI, Sané's scoring problems, the rise of Aleksandar Pavlović, a look at the upcoming Leverkusen game, and MORE!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

The match of the season (so far) is upon us...Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen...it is finally that time.

If you were looking for a bigger match in the Bundesliga this season, you will not find it. The first place and second place teams are set to do battle in a match that will have a massive effect on the league standings.

Why wait any long to get talking on this one? Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:

  • A look at where each team is in the table.
  • The multitude of subplots between these two teams.
  • Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation, plus why this week will present Thomas Tuchel with some very, very difficult decisions for his starting XI.
  • An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.
  • A prediction on the match.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 7 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works