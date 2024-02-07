Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen...it is finally that time.
If you were looking for a bigger match in the Bundesliga this season, you will not find it. The first place and second place teams are set to do battle in a match that will have a massive effect on the league standings.
Why wait any long to get talking on this one? Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this Preview Show:
- A look at where each team is in the table.
- The multitude of subplots between these two teams.
- Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury and absence situation, plus why this week will present Thomas Tuchel with some very, very difficult decisions for his starting XI.
- An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — and why common sense probably will not prevail.
- A prediction on the match.
