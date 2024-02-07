Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund wowed by Aleksandar Pavlović

For every season in recent years, Bayern Munich have longed for someone to emerge from the club’s academy and become an impact player on the first-team.

This season, Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović has done just that.

While it is far too early to crown the 19-year-old as a bona fide future star, the youngster has done extremely well with the opportunities he has been given by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

For sporting director Christoph Freund, Pavlović’s development has been satisfying.

“Aleks has done very well whenever he played and made a very good development. He’s an important part of the team, which is important for our philosophy of developing our own young players. Aleks has given us another alternative in midfield, which is very positive,” Freund told Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The youngster has put himself in position to compete for a starting role this weekend against Bayer Leverkusen. Steady and confident on the ball and consistent with his performances so far, it will be hard to for Tuchel to rest Pavlović’s hot-hand.