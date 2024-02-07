Austria Wien thrilled to have Bayern Munich loanee Frans Krätzig

Earlier today, Bayern Munich announced the loan of Frans Krätzig to Austrian Wien — and the 20-year-old seems excited for what he described as a “perfect opportunity.”

“I think I have the perfect opportunity here to develop further and gain playing time, but at the same time also help the club. My first impression is very good, the conversations with those responsible and especially with coach Michael Wimmer, who I know from Nuremberg, were great. I definitely want to help the team – that’s the first thought that comes to mind. Of course, I want to get minutes, but now it’s about showing this club that we can play at the top — that’s why I’m here,” Frans Krätzig said in a release from Austria Wien.

Austria Wien sporting director Manuel Ortlechner was happy to have Krätzig join the club.

“We are convinced that Frans Krätzig can help us immediately with his quality. It is not without reason that he has always been part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad this season. Bayern have long-term plans for him and only extended his contract until 2027 in October. As competition is naturally fierce at such a world-class club, we can offer him the necessary match practice in the spring so that he can develop even better. Frans also signaled to us from the very first conversation that he would like to move to Austria Vienna. In my view, the loan is therefore a win-win situation,” Ortlechner said.

As for Wimmer, the head coach is eager to work with Krätzig.

“We are delighted that Frans has decided to join us. I am convinced that he will strengthen us in the spring. He is a ball-playing and technically good footballer who is very versatile thanks to his footballing quality: left, half-left or also in the left-back or six-man position — he gives us more flexibility. The loan shows that we are doing a good job, otherwise neither Frans nor FC Bayern would opt for it,” said Wimmer.