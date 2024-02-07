Bayern Munich player Sacha Boey talks his playstyle and approach to the game

Bayern Munich signed Sacha Boey from Galatasaray for a Turkish record fee in the dying hours of the transfer window owing to injuries in defense. The 23-year-old made his debut against Borussia Mönchengladbach in an eventual 3-1 win. He was good defending 1-on-1s, but was else is he good at?

“I’m a fairly aggressive player, who knows how to defend and attack”, Boey said (Téléfoot as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “I try to always give 200%. I give a lot of energy on the pitch.”

Fellow Frenchman Mathys Tel vouched for that.

“Sacha is a top player — fast and very, very strong, always well prepared,” Tel said (Téléfoot via @iMiaSanMia). “I’m very happy that he’s here”.

Noussair Mazraoui earned the start at right-back and also played well against Gladbach, so Boey will have to work hard and stay sharp to keep up.