Bayern Munich player Sacha Boey talks his playstyle and approach to the game

The right kind of player that Bayern needs. Just ask his new Bayern teammates!

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich signed Sacha Boey from Galatasaray for a Turkish record fee in the dying hours of the transfer window owing to injuries in defense. The 23-year-old made his debut against Borussia Mönchengladbach in an eventual 3-1 win. He was good defending 1-on-1s, but was else is he good at?

“I’m a fairly aggressive player, who knows how to defend and attack”, Boey said (Téléfoot as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “I try to always give 200%. I give a lot of energy on the pitch.”

Fellow Frenchman Mathys Tel vouched for that.

“Sacha is a top player — fast and very, very strong, always well prepared,” Tel said (Téléfoot via @iMiaSanMia). “I’m very happy that he’s here”.

Noussair Mazraoui earned the start at right-back and also played well against Gladbach, so Boey will have to work hard and stay sharp to keep up.

