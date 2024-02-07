Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid expects challenge from Manchester City on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; BVB probably can’t keep Jadon Sancho; How serious was Bayern about Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu?; Man City wants to keep Erling Haaland; and MORE!

Real Madrid wants Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, but knows it could prove difficult — especially if Manchester City gets involved in the bidding:

Real Madrid are facing tough competition from Manchester City for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in the summer. In a recent report, Fichajes mentioned that Real Madrid are facing tough competition for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. It has been stated that Los Blancos are eyeing a move to secure the services of the Canadian sensation next summer. Davies has continued to perform at a high level on the left side of Bayern Munich’s defence this season. The Canada international has scored one goal and grabbed three assists in 26 matches for the German outfit during this campaign across all competitions. The 23-year-old has been a good performer in both halves based on his average of 1.9 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 1.4 clearances, 0.5 shots, 1.5 key passes and 2.6 dribbles per game in Bundesliga. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from the left-wing after making 89.3% of his attempted passes in the German first division (stats via whoscored). His current contract at the German club will run out in the summer of 2025 which could open the door for Real Madrid to land him on a reduced fee next summer.

Even in a season where his performances have been up-and-down, Davies’ talent is just too tantalizing to pass up. However, Bayern Munich does not want to let him go and Davies will also carry a steep salary request. The total package to get him will take a lot of money.

If it comes down to that kind of bidding war, it would seem like Manchester City would be the runaway winner in the race for the Canadian. Bayern Munich could still retain Davies, though — at this point, nothing is off of the table.

Despite what seems to be a quality reunion for all parties, Borussia Dortmund is unlikely to retain Jadon Sancho after his loan ends:

Borussia Dortmund appear unlikely to sign on-loan Jadon Sancho on a permanent transfer from Manchester United after sporting director Sebastian Kehl said it will too expensive. Having previously become one the best wingers in Europe during his first spell at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021, Sancho returned to Germany on a temporary deal last month after falling out with Erik ten Hag and becoming frozen out in Manchester. Sancho has already likened re-joining Dortmund to being back at “home” and said it was often something on his mind during his time at United. But his time there may not last, with Kehl admitting that the Bundesliga side are not likely to have the financial power to buy him come summer – Dortmund are in a similar situation with on-loan Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen. “Unfortunately for both players, neither option was realistic,” Kehl told Sky Sport Germany. “If you know what we got for Jadon Sancho two-and-a-half years ago, then you know also that it might not be very, very difficult,” he added, referring to the £73m transfer to England.

Rumors are swirling that Manchester CIty star Erling Haaland is interested in a move to Real Madrid, but Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is not entertaining that kind of chatter:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has encouraged suitors of striker Erling Haaland to simply pick up the phone and find out whether a deal is possible. Haaland remains a long-term target for Real Madrid, who have been tipped to move for the Norway international this summer either as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe or as an accessory to the Frenchman. Reports in Spain have even gone as far as to suggest that Haaland is utterly miserable with life in Manchester and is instead desperate to move to Spain - his frequent holidays in Marbella seemingly enough ‘evidence’ to prove their point. “For one report... is it going to change something?” Guardiola said when asked about the claims. “It’s not going to happen. It’s going to happen when Erling decides to extend the contract or not, when the club decides to extend the contract or not, when we have potential offers for him or not. “If someone wants Erling it’s easy – phone. Call Man City and ask. So that is what we do when we want to sign someone. It’s not complicated. Of course you have to ignore it [the media talk]. I know the reality in this world. It doesn’t bother me at all, so as much as the players are focused on what they have to do the rest is not important.” City are expected to open contract talks with Haaland in the near future to once again cool speculation of a departure, and while Guardiola admitted he was none the wiser about such discussions, he made it clear he does not want to entertain the idea of losing Haaland.

Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena and the Bavarians started out extremely fast with some dominant play.

However, U-ball (gasp!) came back into play and Bayern Munich lost control of the match for a bit, which put the homeside in a 1-0 hole after a very uncharacteristic mistake from Manuel Neuer.

Perseverance would end up being the word of the day, though, as the Bavarians battled back to secure the 3-1 victory. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and how it played out when working together on the pitch.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutes.

Aleksandar Pavlović is not disproving any of his believers.

If The Mandalorian was here, he would say Jamal Musiala at wing and Thomas Müller attacking midfield is the way.

A quick look at what’s next for the Bavarians.

The more and more we hear, the more it seems like Erik ten Hag is going to push his club to make a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer:

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is expected to leave the club at the end of the season and Manchester United are one of his ‘favourite’ destinations, according to L’Equipe via Fichajes. The 24-year-old defender has been linked with a move away from Bayern in recent months with Man Utd, PSG and Barcelona among the clubs strongly linked. Fichajes are citing a report from the print version of L’Equipe as saying that De Ligt has rejected the possibility of joining PSG as he favours a move to Man Utd or Barcelona if he does leave Bayern in the summer. The Dutch international defender joined Bayern Munich for a fee of around £68 million in the summer of 2022. He is now valued at around £55m but it remains to be seen how much Bayern will want if he’s to leave at the end of the season. The Dutch international has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2027 and therefore Bayern Munich are under no pressure to let him leave for a knockdown price. Manchester United need to bring in a top-class defender and the 24-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He knows Erik ten Hag’s system well having played under him at Ajax, and he should be able to fit in quickly and make an instant impact. Apart from his qualities as a central defender, De Ligt is excellent on the ball and his distribution skills would help Manchester United build from the back. The defender is still relatively young and he is likely to improve with experience and coaching. He could develop into one of the best defenders in the league with the right guidance. Even if Manchester United have to be a premium for him, the move could prove to be value for money in the long run.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not get what he wanted during the January transfer window and some are speculating that the lack of movement could be foreshadowing the club’s doubt about his long-term status:

The future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United could be determined by the summer transfer budget after the club ignored pleas to sign a striker in January.

If Ten Hag’s job is in jeopardy, that could close the window on De Ligt’s ability to move there.

Bayern Munich is coming off of a somewhat of a crazy transfer window in the midst of a slew of injuries and while preparing to face-off with the always pesky Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Needless to say, we have a TON to talk about. Let’s take a look at what is top for this week’s episode:

What the Philadelphia Eagles taught us about “a win is a win” and why Bayern Munich needs to get it together.

Why is Thomas Tuchel so averse to Jamal Musiala playing wing — even at a time where the club desperately needs him to?

Examining the validity of my own crackpot theory about Musiala possibly refusing to play wing. Is there a primadonna blossoming under the radar?

Taking a look at the other options: Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bryan Zaragoza, and Alphonso Davies.

Was bringing in Zaragoza now, a panic move?

The acquisition of Sacha Boey and what it could mean for the future of Noussair Mazraoui.

A deep dive in how divisive Tuchel has made things in the Bayern Munich fanbase.

Thought on the last episode of True Detective.

Apparently Bayern Munich was interested in Arsenal FC defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, but now it appears that the 25-year-old will ink an extension with the Gunners:

Takehiro Tomiyasu has agreed terms with Arsenal over a new long term contract following reports he could leave the club. Back in November, it was rumored that the Gunners were plotting contract talks with the versatile defender in order to stave off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich. Though not an automatic starter, Tomiyasu is a highly valued member of Mikel Arteta’s squad and has proven to be more than capable of stepping in when the likes of Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko are unavailable.

Ronald Araújo has been closely linked to Bayern Munich and as it turns out, the defender could be available this summer as Barca looks to shed some of its financial distress:

Barcelona might have to sell key defender Ronald Araujo in summer due to financial concessions, with the Uruguayan previously a target for Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel is pushing hard for Bayern Munich to get the Uruguayan defender and it does seem like the Bavarians will — again — make a strong push for him if he is available. Is another high-priced, high-salary defender needed? Probably not — unless Bayern Munich dispatches Matthijs de Ligt.

So Bayern Munich won against Gladbach, and head into a critical week where the team will look to overturn the two point deficit on Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel has stumbled into a formula that works, but will he stick with it? And how will the winter signings impact the outcome of the season?

