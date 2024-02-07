How Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller sees himself compared to “magicians” Lionel Messi, Zinédine Zidane

145 league goals. 167 league assists. A bevy more (53 goals, 27 assists) in the Champions League. A World Cup title. Thomas Müller’s star-studded footballing career — all of it at Bayern Munich and Germany — is littered with statistics, accolades, and trophies.

Through it all, though, is a real humility. Müller is undoubtedly a legend of the game, but will not put himself in the same category as other top stars.

“Raw stats like goals or titles are certainly an important factor,” Müller said as part of his recent Sport Bild interview (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But in the end, football is more than that. The magic also lies in the aesthetics and elegance. I once read that I have more goal involvements than Zinédine Zidane. But I won’t be kidding myself — for the magic of the game and the aesthetics of football, magicians like [Lionel] Messi or Zidane are a completely different category to me.”

Müller may not be the most elegant player to have ever graced the footballing pitch, but has nonetheless left his mark on the game. And with his knack for scoring uncanny and unpredictable goals, he certainly has a claim to the title of ‘magician’ himself.

Now under contract through 2025, Bayern and Germany fans will have the chance to savor the Raumdeuter’s exploits for at least a little while longer.