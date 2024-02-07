Bayern Munich Leroy Sané wants Euro 2024 “to be a success like the 2006 World Cup”

We all know how bad it’s going for Germany.

A historic embarrassment in the 2018 World Cup was followed by a mediocre performance in 2021, which preceded another historic embarrassment in the 2022 World Cup, followed by the creation of a task force followed by the immediate failure of the task force to sacking Hansi Flick to all of a sudden winning against France and experiencing a surge of joy to immediately losing games again.

But Germany has a history of doing well in tournaments despite a bad preparation. They won the 2014 World Cup, but going into the tournament there were reports of Dortmund-Bayern factions causing rifts in the dressing room. There were also injuries to multiple key players, such as Manuel Neuer and the sense that this was Joachim Löw’s last chance to deliver silverware before being sacked.

Germany reached the final in 2002 World Cup despite having a poor squad and playing iffy football. And Germany reached the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup at home despite serious turmoil embroiling the nation.

However, it is the 2006 World Cup that Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané spoke of when he spoke in an interview, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, as inspiration of a way to make Germany proud in the 2024 European Championship. The fleet footed German winger had this to say: “We obviously all sense that the euphoria isn’t really there yet among our fans – for understandable reasons. We all want to do everything to make the tournament a similar success to the home World Cup in 2006, when the sporting situation also wasn’t the best in the run-up. I’m sure the euphoria will arrive for the first game.”

But Sané is not just relying on luck and outside help to inspire Germany.

“It’s our task as a team to start the tournament well so that the fans can then carry us through the matches. Firstly it’s just about getting off to a positive start in the group stage and not thinking ahead about the semifinal or final. Taking it one game at a time and developing an energy – that’s the way to do it,” Sané said.

In 2006, Germany lost to eventual winners Germany in the semifinals. Though it was an upsetting loss to bitter long time rivals, it is hard to escape the idea that Germany would take such an outcome again in 2024. It would certainly represent an improvement on recent tournaments. Now it’s up to Sané and the others to show that necessary impetus.