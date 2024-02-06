Official: Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig leaves on loan to Austria Wien

After about a day of speculation, Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig has taken a loan to Austria Wien.

With his pathway to playing time blocked by Alphonso Davies and Raphaël Guerreiro, Krätzig, who had toyed with a loan throughout the winter transfer window, seems to have found a situation that works for him — and that the club thinks will provide a good next step for his development.

FCBayern.com issued a release on the move:

FC Bayern have loaned Frans Krätzig to Austria Wien until the end of the season. The 21-year-old defensive player should gain match experience with the Austrian Bundesliga club. He’s under contract at Bayern until 30 June 2027. Krätzig was part of the first age group that moved into the newly built FC Bayern Campus in 2017. Last summer he earned a professional contract with the German record champions. Since then he’s made seven competitive appearances (one goal) for Thomas Tuchel’s side, while he’s also featured a total of 35 times (three goals) for FC Bayern II.

Sporting director Christoph Freund said the move came down to playing time.

“Frans Krätzig is at a stage in his young career where he needs to be playing regularly in order to continually improve his level. At Austria Wien he has the chance to take the next steps at first-team level. We’ll be following his progress very closely over the coming months,” Freund said.

Krätzig started out this season on fire for the Bavarians, but did cool off a bit, which caused his playing time to decrease. Now, though, it seems as if the 21-year-old will be in a position to gain the experience he desperately needs.

From there, Bayern Munich can assess what his future looks like at the club...or if Krätzig will need to go elsewhere to continue on.