Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer nursing knee problems; Bryan Zaragoza is ill; Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Daniel Peretz continue rehab efforts; and Leon Goretzka turns 29

Bayern Munich cannot seem to catch a break these days.

Manuel Neuer joined the ranks of the injured, though it just seems more precautionary than anything else at this point. Per FCBayern.com, Neuer is dealing with some knee issues. Meanwhile, newcomer Bryan Zaragoza got hit with the “flu-like” bug:

Kane and Co. went to work at the training session on Säbener Straße with the appropriate enthusiasm. Manuel Neuer, who took a break due to minor knee problems, was unable to take part. New signing Bryan Zaragoza had to miss the game due to a flu-like infection.

Bayern Munich detailed the multiple ailments for all of its players:

In addition to Alphonso Davies, who recently strained a ligament in his left knee, the injured Kingsley Coman (torn ligament in left knee), Dayot Upamecano (torn muscle fibre in left hamstring), Konrad Laimer (torn muscle bundle in left calf), Joshua Kimmich (shoulder injury), Bouna Sarr (torn cruciate ligament) and Serge Gnabry (muscle tendon injury in left adductor area) are also missing ahead of the Bundesliga summit. In addition, Kim Min-jae will be keeping his fingers crossed for his South Korean national team colleagues this Tuesday afternoon that they will make it to the final of the Asian Cup against Jordan even without him.

Bild offered more information on Neuer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Manuel Neuer was at the team doctors’ office at Säbener Straße for 20 minutes on the Sunday off. Today the captain didn’t train due to minor knee problems. It remains to be seen when he’ll be able to resume training.

Kimmich, Upamecano continue work

One of the big subplots of this week is concerning the health of Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano.

The injured stars are both battling injuries, but are working hard in hopes of being ready to face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Of course, that match could go a long way in determining who wins the Bundesliga crown for the 2023/24 campaign:

Dayot Upamecano and Joshua Kimmich are once again working individually and with high intensity with the ball. #FCBB04 #FCBayern

Intensive unit and exercises for #Kimmich and #Upamecano @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

According to Tz journalist Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is a defined plan for Kimmich:

The plan for Joshua Kimmich is to resume team training tomorrow. The player is eager to return and is doing everything he can to be available against Leverkusen on Saturday. Kimmich had regular physio sessions in addition to cold and electrotherapy to accelerate the healing process and also continued to train the right side of his upper body while his left shoulder was immobilized.

Peretz continues his work

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who suffered through a knee injury in early January, looks like he is on target to hit that initial return timeline of six weeks:

On the next pitch, Daniel Peretz continues to work on his comeback. #FCBayern

Goretzka turns 29

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka turned 29 today:

