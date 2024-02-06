FC Bayern Frauen go back atop of the table with win against SC Freiburg

After Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage exit last Tuesday, the FCB Frauen were ready to get back to their winning ways when they hosted SC Freiburg on the Bayern Campus in Munich on Monday.

VfL Wolfsburg dropped points on Sunday — due to Bayern loanee Emelie Bragstad’s late equalizing goal — and so Bayern entered the match with a chance to retake the top spot in the Frauen-Bundesliga table.

Bayern got off to a great start after Klara Bühl won a corner. She took the corner herself and played a great ball into newcomer Linda Sembrent, who scored a goal with a free header. Fifteen minutes later, Georgia Stanway hit a great long-distance pass to find Lea Schüller sprinting towards goal. She beat the Freiburg keeper near post to double the lead. This lead held up through halftime.

Shortly after halftime, coach Alexander Straus was not satisfied with the 2-0 lead and made two attacking substitutions. One of those subs — Linda Dallman — scored just five minutes after coming on to make it 3-0. Just moments later came the fourth and final goal from left-back, Katherina Naschenweng. There could have been a third or fourth goal in a short amount of time, but Freiburg’s defense held strong.

With four goals, Bayern’s attack had the best performance of the season so far. Their defense was also immaculate, not allowing Freiburg to even get a single shot off nor win a corner. Bayern dominated in all aspects of the game and sit back atop of the Frauen-Bundesliga table.

Bayern have two road tests ahead of them — a league match against FC Köln on Saturday and a cup match against Kickers Offenbach on Wednesday, February 14.