Bayern Munich makes coaching change for U-19s, as Christoph Freund continues to leave his mark on the campus

On Monday, Bayern Munich announced the sacking of the U-19 head coach Michael Hartmann following a dismal league season, two days before a key clash in the UEFA Youth League.

Though the U-19 side has qualified for the playoff for the UEFA Youth League for the first time in years, the team has been horrible in the league. After 15 games played, Bayern is 7th in the table and 15 points off the top. The team has been characterized by disjointed performances, losses in concentration, and abysmal defending, with the abundance of individual quality often the saving grace for the team.

The previously mentioned problems were prevalent under predecessor Danny Galm, who was let go in the summer of 2023 in order for Bayern to find a coach who could improve the standard of the U-19s. Michael Hartmann, who had done well with the U-17 squad, seemed like the man to take charge of the next age group.

That didn’t work.

Interestingly, this indicates a shift in Bayern’s previous way of dealing with coaches on the campus. Excluding truly awful performances, a coach’s performance was only really evaluated at the end of their contract. But Freund has changed things. Clearly, holding coaches more accountable can only be a good thing.

Hartmann’s replacement will be Rene Marić, the new employee Freund hired just weeks ago to oversee coaching performances on the campus. Marić is highly rated and could be a really interesting hire. Regardless, Bayern will hope to finally gain some stability as the U-19 side seeks to finally win the U-19 Bundesliga after multiple years of abject failure.