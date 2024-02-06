Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann trying out next striker

The German national team has had a striker problem. However, maybe things are starting to turn.

(Hold down your laughter!)

Things could (possibly) be looking up to help the position.

Timo Werner is getting back into the swing of things with Tottenham Hotspur. Kai Havertz is starting to heat up for Arsenal FC (unless Nagelsmann uses him as an inverted left-back, of course). Niclas Füllkrug has double-digit goals (across all competitions) for Borussia Dortmund.

Baby steps...right?

Well, Julian Nagelsmann has one more potential ace up his sleeve — VfB Stuttgart attacker Deniz Undav. Undav is having a strong campaign for Die Schwaben, as he has tallied 14 goals and five assists in 19 games across all competitions. Since coming back from a knee injury that cost him four games at the beginning of the season, Undav has been very solid.

That production has reportedly caught Nagelsmann’s eye per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav will be called up to the national team for the first time in March. Julian Nagelsmann has already assured Undav that he will be in the squad against France and the Netherlands.

Undav is certainly an interesting name to add into the mix, and Nagelsmann should get a feel for how he fits against high-level competition like France and the Netherlands.