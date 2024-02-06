Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano could be ready for Bayer Leverkusen; Daniel Peretz, Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann fighting hard to return soon

Bayern Munich is preparing for its biggest match (to date) for this season.

A trip to the BayArena awaits the Bavarians, as first-place Bayer Leverkusen looks poised and ready to take on Bayern Munich.

A few questions remain, however, as to who will be available for the big game. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is making progress after sustaining a shoulder injury and could be ready in time for the Bayern Leverkusen match:

Joshua Kimmich has resumed training with the ball for the first time since his shoulder injury. There's now a big hope that he will be available for Leverkusen on Saturday [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/YS7XerwyU8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2024

In addition to Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano is making progress in his rehab from a torn muscle fiber as well:

Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano stepping up their recovery and working with the ball today on the team's day off [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/36ZWvF7SQJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2024

As noted by Bild, Upamecano could be ready in time to face Die Werkself:

Dayot Upamecano has also worked with the ball today. Things are looking good for the Frenchman ahead of the game against Leverkusen [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/5m2beCc7Bt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2024

Peretz also getting back to work

Injured goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is intensifying his workouts, too:

Mannschaft hat(te) gestern und heute frei. Währenddessen macht Daniel Peretz (Innenband) weiter Fortschritte mit dem Ball. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/FU41ePyEOp — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 5, 2024

Team had yesterday and today off. Meanwhile, Daniel Peretz (inner band) continues to make progress with the ball. #FCBayern

Gnabry, Buchmann complete individual sessions

Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann each completed an individual workout today, but neither will be an option for Bayern Munich just yet:

Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann completed an individual session today but are not yet an option for Saturday [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/WqFtOih9HV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2024

What can Bayern Munich fans expect against Bayer Leverkusen? Has Tuchel found his ideal lineup? Is Leroy Sané entering another dip in form? Will Aleksandar Pavlović be the key to the midfield?

