Filed under:

Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano could be ready for Bayer Leverkusen; Daniel Peretz, Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann fighting hard to return soon

Bayern Munich has a lot of banged up players, eh?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is preparing for its biggest match (to date) for this season.

A trip to the BayArena awaits the Bavarians, as first-place Bayer Leverkusen looks poised and ready to take on Bayern Munich.

A few questions remain, however, as to who will be available for the big game. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is making progress after sustaining a shoulder injury and could be ready in time for the Bayern Leverkusen match:

In addition to Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano is making progress in his rehab from a torn muscle fiber as well:

As noted by Bild, Upamecano could be ready in time to face Die Werkself:

Peretz also getting back to work

Injured goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is intensifying his workouts, too:

Team had yesterday and today off. Meanwhile, Daniel Peretz (inner band) continues to make progress with the ball. #FCBayern

Gnabry, Buchmann complete individual sessions

Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann each completed an individual workout today, but neither will be an option for Bayern Munich just yet:

