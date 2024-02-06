What does Thomas Tuchel make of Bayern Munich’s January transfer window?

Bayern Munich signed a total of four players in the recently closed January transfer window: Eric Dier (loaned from Tottenham Hotspur), Sacha Boey (Galatasaray), Bryan Zaragoza (Granada), and Jonah Kusi-Asare (AIK).

Is that enough? Head coach Thomas Tuchel says that remains to be seen.

“We’ll have to prove that and will talk about it at the end of the season,” Tuchel said recently in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I believe we are competitive in every single game. We proved that in a very complicated first half of the season in terms of injuries and now we won against Augsburg and Gladbach, where the statistics have not been in favor in recent years.

“We have to push ourselves to our limit. In the Champions League, you need the form of the day, the competitive situation, our injured players back and a bit of luck in the games.”

Bayern have a big game against high-flying Bayer Leverkusen and a Champions League showdown against Lazio. Are they ready for it?