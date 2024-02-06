Bavarian Loan Works: Emilie Bragstad and Paul Wanner score goals

Loanees from Bayern Munich had a pretty good week. Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić both help their teams win. Paul Wanner scored a goal for Elversberg in their win and Emilie Bragstad got a goal for Leverkusen to steal a point from league-leading Wolfsburg. Barry Hepburn also made his debut for his new team in the Austrian Cup where he assisted a late-winner against a top-tier team. See which other loanees played and which remained inactive:

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel broke his two week skid of not recording a save, however he let one goal in against Freiburg before recording one. Unfortunately, on that goal he was also credited with an error that led to that goal. He finally went on to save two shots on goal, and held Freiburg to one goal. Stuttgart went on to win 3-1.

Stuttgart faces Leverkusen on the road Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. They will return home to face Mainz in league play on Sunday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes for Leverkusen on Saturday on the road in Darmstadt. He had two shots — one from outside the box and one from close range — both of which were blocked. He also created a chance for his teammate to shoot. On defense, he recorded two clearances and eleven recoveries to help keep the shutout. Leverkusen stayed two points ahead of Bayern with a 2-0 road win.

Leverkusen have two massive home games this week — first against Nübel’s Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal and against Stanišić’s parent club, Bayern on Saturday for a top-of-the-table clash.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman missed PSV’s clash with Ajax in Amsterdam. He is listed on the injury report with a hip injury until the end of the month. PSV dropped points for just the second time this season with a 1-1 draw.

PSV will travel to face FC Vollendam on Sunday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidovic came into Zagreb’s match against HNK Gorica in the 70th minute. He only had 14 touches in 20 minutes, but he did the most with them. He had two shots on goal and a chance created. He also was credited with a big chance missed. Zagreb went on to win 2-0 at home.

Zagreb will travel to face NK Lokomotiva on Saturday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic came onto the match with only five minutes left against AC Milan with his team down 3-2. He was unable to influence the match at all, and the match ended by that score.

Frosinone will travel to take on Fiorentina on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg when they hosted Kaiserslautern. He opened the scoring in the 19th minutes with a well-played goal. This was his only shot, but he also created a chance for his teammate to shoot. Wanner was subbed off in the 71st minute and Elversberg went on to win 2-1. Here are some Wanner’s highlights, including the goal.

Paul Wanner vs. 1.FC Kaiserslautern (03/02/2024) pic.twitter.com/UfWEhZFock — Scouting Report (@iScoutingReport) February 4, 2024

Elversberg will travel to face Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the backup keeper for Münster’s 2-2 road draw against Waldhof Mannheim, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Münster will host Sandhausen on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 16 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Mageburg’s 1-1 draw at home against Holstein Kiel, but did not make it into the game.

Magdeburg will host league leaders St. Pauli on Saturday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden against in Karlsruhe against KSC. He recorded three shots — two from inside the box that were both blocked and one from way outside the box which was off target. He also had a chance created for his team to shoot and completed 92% of his pass attempts. Wiesbaden and KSC shared the points with two goals a piece.

Wiesbaden returns home Friday when they host 1.FC Nürnberg.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was not in the matchday squad for Schalke’s 1-0 home win against Eintracht Braunschweig.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started the match against Wiesbaden on the bench, but came into the match in the 90th minute. The only thing he really did was take a corner, but he was unable to help his team score a third goal. The game ended with the two teams drawing with two goals a piece.

KSC will travel to take on Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was on the bench as the back-up keeper for Freiburg II’s 4-3 road loss against RW Essen, but did not make it into the game.

Freiburg II will host Arminia Bielefeld.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Homborg will not return to play until March.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

The Austrian Bundesliga will return to action mid-February.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Austria – 2. Liga

There are four players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

The Austrian 2. Liga will return to action mid-February

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Although the Austrian Bundesliga is still dormant, Leoben was in action against top-tier Altach in the Austrian Cup on Saturday. Hepburn was on the bench to begin the match and came into the match at the 62nd minute. Having just moved to his new club, he made and immediate impact in his first appearance in Austria. His assist in the 88th minute provided the late winner to propel Leoben into the semifinals.

|



Barry Hepburn joined Austrian second tier side DSV Leoben on loan from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window and has already made a big impact on his debut.



Last night Hepburn, on a sub with 28 minutes to go, assisted Deni Alar for… pic.twitter.com/ffGtKC4rUB — Everything Scotland (@AboutScotlandd) February 4, 2024

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was finally back on the bench for St. Gallen’s 2-0 home loss against Servette and their 1-0 road loss against Luzern, but did not make it onto the pitch for either match.

Janitzek will face Basel on the road on Sunday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was not in the match day squad for Wigan’s 3-2 road win against Peterborough United.

Wigan will host Exeter in league play on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad started for Leverkusen as always, and played the full 90 minutes against league leaders Wolfsburg. As always, Bragstad contributed heavily on defense. She blocked a shot, had six clearances — three with her head — two interceptions, and two recoveries. This helped Leverkusen to hold Wolfsburg to just one Alexandra Popp goal. But Bragstad’s best contribution was her goal in the 73rd minute! Her first goal since 2022 was enough to take points away Wolfsburg — which gives Bayern the chance to go to the top of the table with a win on Monday.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir also started and played the full 90 minutes for Leverkusen against Wolfsburg. She had two shots, but neither of them were on target. She did not have any chances created, but she had four passes into the final third. Vilhjálmsdóttir finished the match on the field and finish level with Wolfsburg.

Leverkusen will travel to Bavaria to take on 1.FC Nürnberg.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Padilla was on the bench against RB Leipzig, but came into the match in the 84th minute. She only had three touches, but recorded two recoveries. Other than that, she was unable to influence the match. Köln fell 2-1 in Leipzig.

Köln will host Padilla’s parent club, FC Bayern on Saturday.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started and played the full 90 minutes against Köln. She helped her team on defense with four clearances, six interceptions, and two recoveries. She and her defense were very close to a shutout, but for a stoppage time penalty. Leipzig was able to hold on and win 2-1.

Leipzig will travel to face SGS Essen on Friday.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

Tanikawa was not in the matchday squad for Rosengård’s 5-0 loss against Eintracht in Frankfurt. This ends their Champions League run.

Rosengård’s domestic league does not start again until April.