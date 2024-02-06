Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund satisfied with transfer window

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was on a mission to add depth to the squad in January.

Freund was able to add center-back Eric Dier, right-back Sach Boey, winger Bryan Zaragoza and youth striker Jonah Kusi-Asare during the transfer window. All of that left Freund feeling like the club did exactly what it needed to do.

“We wanted to strengthen ourselves in central defense and at right back. We are happy. Things with Bryan weren’t planned this way, but we reacted to the situation and were able to bring the move forward. That’s why I’m very happy. We will know in a few weeks and months whether everything was successful. I’m positive and happy that we’re in this position now,” Freund said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The case with Zaragoza required Freund to get creative to help fill the void left at wing with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman injured.

“It wasn’t the original plan. Due to the injuries, we discussed what we could do. We then decided we’d tried to bring him now. It was a last-minute thing. I was in Granada on Monday, had good discussions and were able to reach an agreement. We’re very happy Bryan is here now,” said Freund.

Now, it will be up to the coaches and the players to take the squad as far as it can possibly go.

