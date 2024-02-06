Report: Bayern Munich, Austria Wien strike deal on Frans Krätzig loan

Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig is close to a departure on loan. Austrian Bundesliga club Austria Wien have reportedly reached an agreement with the German Rekordmeister for Krätzig’s services, with the move imminent pending medical:

Bayern and Austria Wien have reached an agreement for the loan move of Frans Krätzig. Now all the player has to do is complete a medical check ahead of tomorrow's deadline in Austria [@kerry_hau, @berger_pj] pic.twitter.com/sFOcKl31Zr — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 5, 2024

The reason the move is able to still happen — the transfer deadline is not closed in Austria until February 6, meaning while it is too late for Bayern to add players, they are still free to depart. This move will come right at the Austrian deadline and will reportedly be good for six months.

The 21-year-old German, who plays both left-back and in midfield, enjoyed sporadic breakthroughs in Thomas Tuchel’s senior side during the Hinrunde, but first team playing time has proven hard to come by. Alphonso Davies, Raphaël Guerreiro, and a bevy of attacking midfielders occupy his positions on the field.

Bild previously reported that the Bavarians were reluctant to let him go given an injury crisis, but that — thanks in part to incomings at the end of the transfer window — seems to have passed enough.

Previously, Bild reported on the player’s own plans for his development, which should be bolstered now by the opportunity to play regularly at a high level. Via @iMiaSanMia: