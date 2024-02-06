 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest podcast episode is live! Listen to INNN and Schnitzel discuss Bayern's best starting XI, Sané's scoring problems, the rise of Aleksandar Pavlović, a look at the upcoming Leverkusen game, and MORE!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich, Austria Wien strike deal on Frans Krätzig loan

The Bayern youngster will ply his trade in the Austrian Bundesliga for a while.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig is close to a departure on loan. Austrian Bundesliga club Austria Wien have reportedly reached an agreement with the German Rekordmeister for Krätzig’s services, with the move imminent pending medical:

The reason the move is able to still happen — the transfer deadline is not closed in Austria until February 6, meaning while it is too late for Bayern to add players, they are still free to depart. This move will come right at the Austrian deadline and will reportedly be good for six months.

The 21-year-old German, who plays both left-back and in midfield, enjoyed sporadic breakthroughs in Thomas Tuchel’s senior side during the Hinrunde, but first team playing time has proven hard to come by. Alphonso Davies, Raphaël Guerreiro, and a bevy of attacking midfielders occupy his positions on the field.

Bild previously reported that the Bavarians were reluctant to let him go given an injury crisis, but that — thanks in part to incomings at the end of the transfer window — seems to have passed enough.

Previously, Bild reported on the player’s own plans for his development, which should be bolstered now by the opportunity to play regularly at a high level. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Frans Krätzig’s idea is to leave Bayern on an 18-month loan. There were talks with Standard de Liège, but a deal couldn’t be reached. English clubs are also interested in Krätzig. A loan move could still go through this month [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works