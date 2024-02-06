Top free agents for the summer of 2024...will Bayern Munich take a run at any of them?

Bayern Munich will undoubtedly be looking for help this summer and could be looking for some depth at a few positions.
AA.com has compiled a list of some of the top free agents for the summer of 2024. Do any of these names appeal to you? Bayern Munich could start talking to any of these players now.
Would you? Tell us who in the comments below:
- Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, well...maybe. ESPN is reporting that he will be off to Real Madrid)
- Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)
- Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)
- Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)
- Daichi Kamada (Lazio)
- Felipe Anderson (Lazio)
- Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)
- Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)
- Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan)
- Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
- Jorginho (Arsenal FC)
- Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal FC)
- Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool FC)
- Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)
- Pablo Fornals (West Ham)
- Andre Gomes (Everton)
- Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
- Koke (Atletico Madrid)
- Mario Hermoso (Atlético Madrid)
- Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
- Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)
- Sergio Ramos (Sevilla)
- Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
- Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)
- Rafa (Benfica)
- Angel Di Maria (Benfica)
- Mehdi Taremi (Porto)
