Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman aiming to for more loud and lively Champions League finale

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman would likely not change anything about winning the Champions League finale over Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

Having scored the winning goal, there is no doubt that Coman could not have written the story better himself. However, there was something missing from the moment when he scored his game-winner — the roar of the crowd.

While he would not trade his title-winning experience for anything, having one more chance to play on that stage in front of a rabid crowd is what Coman yearns for.

“Finals are something else. The adrenaline, the atmosphere - nothing matches a final. This Champions League [2020], we had the adrenaline but we were without the fans. It was missing something so I would really love to play in the Champions League final and win with Bayern and to make sure everyone is in the stadium to appreciate it,” Coman told Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I love the adrenaline and everything. You can get it by yourself but it is mostly the fans when they are cheering, singing and screaming. This is what I want to do.”

If things break right, Coman could get that chance this season (provided the team makes it that far — and he makes a full recovery from a torn MCL). Bayern Munich has a loaded squad, a coach that has already won a Champions League crown, and a hungry attitude.

Maybe — just maybe — this will be the year for Coman to get that big game experience that he has wanted.