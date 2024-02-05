Florian Wirtz probably won’t make Bayern Munich move this summer

Bayern Munich has been rumored to have interest in Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz since...well, forever — at least it seems that way.

The 20-year-old Germany international has more fans than just Bayern Munich these days, though. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City are just a few of the clubs that have been rumored to be watching Die Werkself’s dynamo.

According to his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, the next goal for his son is to play in the Champions League next season, which — barring an epic collapse — will almost assuredly be possible with Bayer Leverkusen during the 2024/25 campaign.

Per Hans-Joachim Wirtz, Bayern Munich first expressed interest in Florian back in 2019.

“Florian never gave Bayern a thought [back then]. He was very young and wasn’t supposed to leave his parents’ house yet — but rather finish school here first,” the elder Wirtz told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Playing in the Champions League would be a step that can still be taken in Leverkusen. That’s a good perspective.”

BFW Analysis

This is likely the right path for Wirtz, Despite being just 20, Wirtz has become a near-legendary figure for Die Werkself.

Bayern Munich’s attacking midfield situation is stacked from veterans to players in their prime to youth players. Many would consider the No. 10 position to be the deepest in the entire club for the Bavarians. Wirtz would be wise to let Bayern Munich figure out what it really wants to do with that position before making a move to Bavaria.

Wirtz undoubtedly will get paid significantly whenever he decides to leave Bayer Leverkusen, but what is the rush? At this point, the young player needs to keep his development at the forefront of everything.

